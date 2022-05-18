Scales Lake Beach In Boonville, IN Announces 2022 Opening Date

You don't have to take a road trip to the ocean to enjoy the beach. All you have to do is head to Boonville, Indiana to enjoy Scales Lake Park's Beach.

Scales Lake Park in Boonville is an awesome place to spend the summer. You can go camping, fishing, kayaking, canoeing, bike on the trails, check out the petting zoo, and more. I've been going there my whole life, and one of the coolest things about Scales Lake is the lake itself. In particular, the beach.

Scales Lake Park Beach

Scales Lake Park is home to a 66-acre lake where you can kayak, rent canoes, john boats, fish, and swim. Yes, in case you didn't know, Boonville has a beach! You can lay out in the sun on the sandy beach, swim in the lake, and make your way to the "deep end" where the diving board is located. Oh, and the giant water slide that they have there is one that the kids (and even adults) will want to go down over and over again. You can pack a lunch or enjoy food and drinks from the concession stand while you're there too.

Scales Lake Beach 2022 Opening Date

Earlier today, Scales Lake announced the opening date of the beach for the 2022 season, as well as some other updates regarding the opening weekend. Mark your calendars for Saturday, May 28th for opening day. According to their Facebook post:

The beach opens on Saturday, May 28th. Unfortunately, due to pool issues, the water slide at Scales Lake will not be open. Prices are lowered to $2 per person. 5 and under are free.

Within the comments of that post, someone asked if the water slide at Scales Lake will open sometime during the season. Scales Lake replied by saying "We are unsure at this time. We are hoping so." Be sure to follow them on Facebook with all of the latest updates regarding that.

Scales Lake Beach 2022 Prices

As previously mentioned, since the water slide is closed, prices have been lowered to $2 per person. When/if it does reopen for the 2022 season, below are the daily, package, and season pass prices for the season, according to their website.

Children Ages 5 and Under are Free Mondays through Fridays $3.00 Weekends and Holidays $4.00 Package of 6 Beach Entrances Mondays through Fridays ​$16.00 Saturdays, Sundays, and Holiday Weekends $22.00 Beach and Water Slide Annual Entrance Permits Individual $25.00 Family of Four $60.00 Additional Family Members $10.00 each

For more information on the beach, fishing, trails, camping, and more at Scales Lake Park in Boonville, visit their website by clicking here.

