This Underground Illinois House Is Pretty Cheap And Kind Of Creepy
This is the latest find from the fantastic Twitter account @ZillowGoneWild.
That account highlights some of the more peculiar listings of Zillow, and it turns out a lot of them are right here in Illinois.
This one is from Deer Creek, Illinois, a small city about 30 minutes east of Peoria. It's a small 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home but what sets it apart is the fact that it is essentially a basement without the rest of the home.
The listing doesn't explain why it was built like this but for an asking price of $35K, you might not want to know the complete answer.
This home is perfect for tornado season but would you want to live there?
Take a look at the one-of-a-kind house below.
This Underground Illinois House Is Only $35K
This Deer Creek, Illinois house can be yours for $35K. House not included.
