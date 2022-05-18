How To Make Chi Chi’s Texas Nachos From Someone Who Used To Work There

As I was scrolling through my Facebook group's newsfeed, I came across a post in my Chi Chi's alumni group, (yes, I am an alumnus of Chi Chi's), that mentioned the Texas Nachos appetizer. It brought back a flood of memories because it was one of my favorite things to order.

If you never had Chi Chi's Texas Nachos, you missed out. Luckily, I know how to make them. Now, you can impress your family and friends with this amazing and delicious appetizer.

How to make Chi Chi's Texas Nachos

With these ten ingredients, you will be able to make a real copycat of the original restaurant Texas Nachos. I have made it super simple for you, here is all you need.

1. Tortilla Chips - Use large corn tortilla chips so you can scoop up more of the topping. Just buy your favorite brand at the store. Open the bag and pour them out, making a mound of chips, on a big serving tray or dish.

2. Cooked Ground Beef - Thourghrly cook your ground beef (how much is up to you) until it is no longer pink. Add salt, pepper, and onion to taste. You may add other Mexican or Tex-Mex seasonings if you like, but it's not necessary. Once cooked, drain grease and spoon out onto the pile of chips. Be sure to spread the ground beef all over the pile.

3. Chili - Feel free to make your own chili, but I just buy canned chili that is already made in the store. I buy the canned chili without beans, but you can use the chili with beans, too. After the chili is warmed, spoon it out over the top of the ground beef and chips. Use as much or as little as you like. YOu can even buy spicey chili if you prefer.

4. Chili Con Queso - Again, you can make your own if you like, but it is so much quicker and simpler to just buy your favorite store-bought queso. Warn it up, too, and pour it sparingly over the top of the chips, ground beef, and chili.

5, Shredded Lettuce - You can get a head of lettuce and chop it up, or just get a bag of pre-shredded lettuce. Sprinkle the lettuce over the up of the tortilla chips and other toppings.

6, Shredded Cheese - You can grate your own block of cheddar cheese or just buy a bag of Mexican blend shredded cheese. Sprinkle as much as you like on the top.

7, Petite Diced Tomatoes - Your best bet is to get a can of petite-diced tomatoes. Drain them and then sprinkle them on top of the cips and toppings.

8. Sour Cream - After all of the other toppings are in place, place a dollop of sour cream on the top.

9. Guacamole - Place a dollop of guac beside the sour cream. You can make your own or buy a jar at the store.

10. Sliced Jalapenos (optional) - Finally to put some spice in your Texas Nachos, sprinkle some sliced jalapenos over the top to finish it off.

