Wet Cold Stuff Spotted in Illinois This Week, Say It Ain’t Snow

Did you know spring starts on March 20 and ends on June 21? Someone should send a memo to Mother Nature because Illinois seems to always be confused about which season it is.

If you were to explain the weather to those unfamiliar with Illinois the photo below would be a perfect representation of dressing for the weather.

The Northern Illinois area has already experienced its first taste of summer with a few near-90° days but this week has been crap. Next week is looking less than stellar as well.

It has been known to snow in Illinois in May. In fact, back in 1929, a hail storm bombarded fruit trees and crops in the Decatur area causing $400,000 in damage. That was a lot of money back then.

The very next day a weather system dropped 5 inches of snow, causing a major kerfuffle in the area.

Trees were fully covered in leaves in many cases, allowing the heavy, wet snow to collect. Windy conditions helped break branches and even entire trees in some cases. Western Union reported that it lost over 1,000 telegraph poles. Southwest Bell lost 508 telephone poles within a radius of 30 miles outside of St. Louis.

SNOW SPOTTED IN ROCKFORD, IL ON MAY 16, 2022

There is no need for snow in May, ever. Truthfully, the only time snow is needed is Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Other than those two days the only time I want to see snow and ice in May is at a hockey game during playoffs.

A few days ago a large pile of snow, pictured above, was spotted in downtown Rockford. This wasn't some sort of freaky weather situation though, it was actually part of the ice removal process inside BMO Harris Bank Center.

