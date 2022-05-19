Evansville Otters Game To Benefit Jacob’s Village

The Evansville Otters will once again host a game to benefit local adults with disabilities for Jacob's Village.

Since 1999, Jacob's Village has provided affordable and accessible housing for people with disabilities and older adults in the Evansville area. There are currently 35 residents that call Jacob's Village home, and there is a real sense of community where neighbors know neighbors. It's truly a special place. That's why the Evansville Otters have teamed up with Jacob's Village, once again, for a benefit game.

Facebook/Jacob's Village Facebook/Jacob's Village loading...

Jacob's Village Night with The Evansville Otters

The Evansville Otters celebrate several local organizations throughout the season by raising money and awareness for their cause. Jacob's Village will be one of those organizations highlighted in the 2022 season. So, mark your calendars for Thursday, June 30th for Jacob's Village Night with The Evansville Otters.

Get our free mobile app

What can you expect other than an exciting night of baseball at Bosse Field? According to Laura Hurt with Jacob's Village:

Join us on Thursday, June 30, as the Evansville Otters host the Joliet Slammers for the 16th Annual Jacob’s Village Benefit game. 100% of game sponsorships and a portion of ticket sales will benefit Jacob’s Village, a community designed to assist adults with disabilities. It will be a night packed with great baseball, post-game fireworks, free popcorn, a half-pot raffle, $2 beer night, Live DJ music, door prizes, clowns for the kids, and more! GA tickets are just $5 and can be purchased at G.D. Ritzy’s restaurant locations, Bosse Field, or by calling Jacob’s Village. For more info on tickets or how your company can sponsor the game, please call Laura at 812.598.4122. Thank you for your support!

Jacob's Village Jacob's Village loading...

11 Evansville Area Restaurants Offering The Best Bang for Your Buck Yelp is a useful tool to read user reviews and see what our local restaurants have to offer. Let's take a tasty look into the top 11 locally-owned restaurants that won't break the bank.

Meet the 16 Other Towns Named Evansville in the World Towns named, Evansville are scattered all across North America from the north to the south to th east to the west and everywhere in between.