Southern Charmers Pixie and Dixie Light Up Indiana Shelter – Watch

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Pixie and Dixie.

Howdy, I’m Pixie. And I’m Dixie! We’re a pair of one-year-old bloodhound sisters looking for a home, preferably together. We were just pups the first time we were brought to VHS. Almost a year later, we’re back and bigger than ever! We’re looking for a home that has the time and space to reel in the unbridled hound pup in us. We do have a calm side and are so sweet to people and other dogs. $150 adoption fee for each but that includes all the normal stuff.

To learn more about us, visit Vanderburgh Humane Society or apply online at vhslifesaver.org!



Wanna watch cats playing LIVE 24/7 (if they’re not sleeping) on their new Petcube Play in the Cageless Cat Lounge and at the River Kitty Cat Cafe. Download the free Petcube app, create an account, and find “VHS Cat Lounge.” The camera runs all the time and if you turn your phone to landscape, you can control the built-in laser pointer and play with the kittens! vhslifesaver.org!

