Have You Ever Had Butt Drugs In Indiana?

Butt Drugs is a real thing found in Indiana, but it's not what it sounds like.

The other day, a co-worker was telling me that he was from Corydon, Indiana. I told him that I had been there several times. To which he said "home of Butt Drugs". When he said that, I was taken aback because I had no idea what that was. It sounded like a drug that I wanted no part of. Then, he told me to look it up online. That's when I discovered something so funny that I had to share it with you.

Check Out Butt Drugs in Corydon, Indiana

Butt Drugs Butt Drugs loading...

Butt Drugs is not a form of drugs at all. In fact, it is a local pharmacy in Corydon, Indiana with a funny name as well as some funny products. Butt is a family name, and Butt Drugs is a third-generation family pharmacy established in 1952. According to their website:

Our pharmacy, old-fashioned soda fountain, and gourmet confectionery, as well as unique and local beer, wine, & moonshine - are only a taste of our one-stop shop. Along with the vintage novelty of our store, we have apparel to recognize the uniqueness of our name.

Not only are they known for their low prices, the soda machine, Butt Shakes, and merchandise, but more importantly, their infamous commercial.

This commercial became so much of a hit that it even made its way to Ellen in 2010 in a segment that highlighted funny commercials.

What To Expect Inside Butt Drugs

As previously mentioned, Butt Drugs is more than just your average local pharmacy. They also offer a wide array of items inside the store. Most of which are just as amusing as the name "Butt Drugs".

Get our free mobile app

Butt Liquors

Butt Drugs has a little liquor store inside that features liquor and beer from all over, especially if they have unique names. Everything from local craft beer, to moonshine, Kentucky bourbon, and more are all featured inside Butt Drugs.

Butt Drugs Butt Drugs loading...

Legendary Butt Soda Fountain

Not only do they have your everyday sodas, but Butt Drugs also makes their own Old Time Sodas straight out of their iconic soda fountain. They serve things like Sherley Temple, Black Cow, and the Traditional Remedy. Click here to find out more about Butt Sodas.

Butt Drugs Butt Drugs loading...

Butt Shake, Anyone?

Let's not forget about Butt Shakes. No, I'm not talking about going into Butt Drugs and shaking your rear. I'm referring to their line of hand-crafted milkshakes known as Butt Shakes. They offer a variety of Butt Shakes including their best-selling, Peanut Butter Prescription Butt Shake. You can find out more about Butt Shakes and all of their other tasty Butt Treats by clicking here.

Butt Drugs Butt Drugs loading...

There you have it, folks. Butt Drugs is a must-see place if you ever pass through Corydon, Indiana. It's about two hours from Evansville, so if you're making your way to Louisville from here, you'll pass right by it on Interstate 64. You can learn more about Butt Drugs and even order some of their cool merch by visiting their website. Just for fun, let's hear that catchy Butt Drugs jingle one more time...