I'm sitting here enjoying a nice cookout with my co-workers and all my fun was interrupted with the latest news from the National Weather Service. Unfortunately, this afternoon we are in for some nasty weather.

The NWS said in a Facebook post:

There is now an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening across the northern half of the forecast area, with a slight to marginal risk further south. The primary concern is damaging wind, but large hail and a few tornadoes are also possible. While isolated storms are possible during the first half of the afternoon, the main time frame of concern appears to be from about 3-9 PM.

They also issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement:

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible this morning over the southern half of the region. Storms will become more numerous throughout the region this afternoon and may linger into the evening over the northeast half of the region. Severe storms will be possible this afternoon and evening. Initially, large hail and damaging wind will be the primary concerns, but a few tornadoes will be possible late this afternoon and this evening. The storms will produce torrential rains, as well, which could briefly overwhelm drainage systems.

DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday

Scattered thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning and again Tuesday into Wednesday. Lightning and locally heavy rain will be the primary storm-related hazards.