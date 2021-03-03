Become a State-Certified Indiana Master Naturalist with Wesselman Woods

Wesselman Woods is hosting a course that you can participate in to become a state-certified Indiana Master Naturalist. So what is an Indiana Master Naturalist? The program a part of Indiana Department of Natural Resources and they say the Master Naturalist program mission is:

The mission of the Indiana Master Naturalist program is to bring together natural resource specialists with adult learners to foster an understanding of Indiana’s plants, water, soils and wildlife, and promote natural resource volunteer service within the State of Indiana.

It's a way to learn more about Hoosier natural resources, and participate in volunteer opportunities. Read more about the program on Indiana DNR's website. If it sounds like something you're interested in, Wesselman Woods is hosting a course so you can become an Indiana Master Naturalist.

Here's what Wesselman Woods says about the course:

Join us at Wesselman Woods to become a state-certified Indiana Master Naturalist (IMN)! This placed-based course provides participants the opportunities to learn from their life experiences in nature and to expand their knowledge on local flora, fauna, and ecological processes. This intensive introductory course offers adults the chance to discover nature and service learning with the support from local researchers, professors, and environmental practitioners. Those who complete the course must take a required exam and complete their 24-hours of service. This year’s topics will include geology and soils, insects, trees and wildflower ID, and Indiana ecology! Let us save this world together – become a certified local steward with us at Wesselman Woods! *** This year there will be a VIRTUAL and PRACTICAL component. The virtual component will consist of prerecorded lectures by our presenters. You will need access to a COMPUTER and INTERNET. The following Monday evening and Tuesday morning course will be an OUTDOOR PRACTICAL session. With the practical, even if we are outside, COVID guidelines remain. *** Cost: $150 for non-members, $145 for members

If you're interested in the course, it starts March 22nd. You can get all of the info about it on the Wesselman Woods event page on Facebook