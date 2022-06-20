I love pasta salad. In so many ways, it's the perfect summer picnic food. It's relatively easy to make. It packs well. And you can be really creative in how you make it and how you serve it to your guests. With pasta salad, the sky's the limit.

Kentucky Legend understands the versatility of the dish and they've created a fresh take on the classic pasta salad. This particular recipe has turkey in it. And, that's not all. There's bacon in it too.

Michelle New Layer/Unsplash Michelle New Layer/Unsplash loading...

Kentucky Legend's Brooklyn Maple joined us on the radio to chat about this fun twist.

And, naturally, since this recipe's roots are here in the south, there's plenty of ranch dressing too.

Here's the ingredient list and directions how to make it!

BACON RANCH TURKEY PASTA SALAD

1 lb penne

1/2 cup ranch dressing

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

2 cups chopped Kentucky Legend Quarter Sliced Turkey Oven Roasted

2 cups halved cherry tomatoes

1 cup cubed aged Cheddar cheese

6 slices Kentucky Legend Bacon, cooked and chopped

4 green onions, thinly sliced

Directions:

Cook pasta according to package directions; drain and rinse with cold water. Drain again; transfer to large serving bowl.

Toss pasta with dressing, salt and pepper. Stir in turkey, tomatoes, Cheddar, bacon and green onions.

And here's a pro tip for you too. Kentucky Legend says you can substitute any short-cut pasta, such as farfalle or rotini, for penne.

Prep time for the recipe is roughly twenty minutes. The total time spent crafting it is a half hour. And the recipe generates a sizeable dish that will serve six to eight people.

What's Cookin'? is sponsored weekly by Kentucky Legend. If you'd like to see more delicious Kentucky Legend-inspired recipes, CLICK HERE!