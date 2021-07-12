What’s Cookin’? Merritt’s Confetti Green Beans [Recipe]

Fun fact, I never used to eat any kind of bean. The only beans I like are green beans, but sometimes, just regular old green beans can be a little bland. You can add potatoes, some meat drippings, but here is a green bean recipe that not only livens things up but it adds an extra texture or two.

In our weekly What's Cookin'? segment, Merritt Bates-Thomas, Diabetes Population Health Specialist with the Green River District Health Department, is sharing a tasty take on green beans. The best part, it's super easy!

MERRITT BATES-THOMAS'S CONFETTI GREEN BEANS

1 pound fresh green beans

2 tsp. olive oil

3 cloves of garlic

1 Tbsp. minced onion

1 Tbsp. dried Italian seasoning

2 oz. diced pimento

1 can sliced water chestnuts

Get our free mobile app

Directions:

Place green beans in a colander and rinse well. Break or snap green beans to the desired size.

Place in a 3-quart saucepan and add 3-4 cups of water.

Add olive oil, garlic, and minced onions, and stir into green beans.

Cook over medium heat for about 45 minutes with a lid on the saucepan.

Reduce heat to low.

Add Italian seasoning, pimento, and water chestnuts.

Stir into the mixture and cook for an additional 15 minutes.

Note: 2 to 3 cans of French-style green beans can be substituted for fresh green beans. Rinse and cook in tap water. Follow directions but eliminate 45-minute cooking time for green beans. Add all ingredients together and cook for 15 minutes to blend the flavors.

What's Cookin'? is sponsored weekly here on WBKR by Kentucky Legend.