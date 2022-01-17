I'll be honest. I have never really understood why we equate soups with cold weather. I mean, if you think about, that rationale doesn't make a lick of sense since we heat hot foods (like the ones we get right off the grill) during the hottest months of the summer. It's been pretty chilly lately and I have heard many people say things like, "I'm gonna make a big pot of soup this weekend because it's going to be cold" or "This is the perfect chili weather." In fact, we have restaurants here in town that only offer their chili in late fall and winter. And while I don't really get it (at all), I find myself saying the same types of things. Just Thursday night, I made a huge batch of potato soup and I did it . . . because it was cold outside and it was supposed to snow. LOL! Again, why do we think like this? It's bizarre.

Well, keeping the party going, we shared a delicious new soup recipe from our friends at Kentucky Legend for today's What's Cookin'? segment on the morning show. And this is a fun twist on your classic mushroom soup. This recipe has a secret weapon. That weapon? Kentucky Legend Ham!

I think this sounds delicious. It's a perfect example of what we call "comfort food." Here's how to make it!

CREAMY MUSHROOM & HAM SOUP

2 tbsp butter

1 tbsp olive oil

1 lb sliced mushrooms

1/2 tsp each salt and pepper

2 cups diced Kentucky Legend Quarter Ham Original Hickory

1 large onion, diced

2 stalks celery, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp finely chopped fresh rosemary

7 cups sodium-reduced chicken broth

3 cups diced potatoes

2 carrots, diced

1 cup heavy cream

2 tbsp finely chopped fresh chives

1 tsp lemon zest

2 tbsp lemon juice

DIRECTIONS:

Heat your butter and olive oil in large saucepan over medium-high heat; cook mushrooms, salt and pepper for 5 to 7 minutes or until mushrooms are starting to brown.

Stir in ham, onion, celery, garlic and rosemary for 3 to 5 minutes or until ham is starting to brown and vegetables are slightly softened.

Stir in broth, potatoes and carrots; bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

Stir in cream and chives; return to boil. Stir in lemon zest and lemon juice.

SERVE!

The absolute best part of this recipe? There is minimal prep time and the entire, one-pot dish will be ready in less than hour.

