I love a good omelette. When I am on vacation, that is a go-to for breakfast. Occasionally, I make them at home too. And the great thing about an omelette is this. You can pretty much put anything in it that you want. My staples are ham, cheese, tomato, onion and spinach. If I am whipping up an omelette in my kitchen, chances are one or all of those ingredients is going to be in it.

This morning, in our weekly What's Cookin'? segment, Brooklyn Maple, from Kentucky Legend, is sharing her version of an omelette. And this one is going in the oven instead of being cooked in a skillet on the stove top. I haven't tried to make an omelette like this, but I am in love with the ease of the idea. Add the fact it has broccoli and mozzarella in it, I am totally on board. Plus, the recipe is Keto-friendly.

KENTUCKY LEGEND'S BAKED BROCCOLI & MOZZARELLA KETO OMELETTES



1 cup (250 mL) chopped Kentucky Legend Quarter Sliced Ham

1 cup (250 mL) small broccoli florets

1 cup (250 mL) shredded mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup (60 mL) finely chopped green onion

12 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup (125 mL) 35% whipping cream

1 tbsp (15 mL) Dijon mustard

1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Grease 12-cup muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray.

Toss together ham, broccoli, mozzarella and green onion; divide evenly among muffin cups. Whisk together eggs, cream, mustard, salt and pepper; pour slowly into muffin cups.

Bake for 22 to 25 minutes or until puffed and golden brown; let cool slightly. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Tip: Can be covered and refrigerated for up to 5 days.

To see other delicious Kentucky Legend recipes, CLICK HERE.

