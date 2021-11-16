Sometimes it is indeed hip to be SQUARE!

I am just going to go ahead and admit it. I'm slobbering as I type this. Tis the season of Thanksgiving and today, on our Kentucky Cookin' segment here on the WBKR morning show, we're sharing a mouthwatering recipe that includes two of my favorite November/Thanksgiving foods- turkey and cranberries!

Our friend Brooklyn Maple, from Kentucky Legend, is sharing their recipe for Turkey Cranberry Squares. As she explained to our mutual friend Heather Terry, "These are sooooo FIREEEEE!" They look it and I can't wait to whip up a batch of them at home.

Here's how to make them!

Get our free mobile app

TURKEY CRANBERRY SQUARES

INGREDIENTS

2 ½ Cups Kentucky Legend Half Turkey Breast (Chopped)

1 Box Puff Pastry Sheets

1 Small Onion (Chopped)

2 Tbsp. Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

1 (8oz.) Package Cream Cheese

½ Tsp. Salt

½ Tsp. Black Pepper

½ Tsp. Ground Sage

½ Tsp. Garlic Powder

1 Cup Dried Cranberries (Chopped)

½ Cup Pecans (Chopped)

1 Egg

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 375°.

Then, heat olive oil at medium temperature. Add onion and sauté until tender. Add turkey and seasonings then stir. Lower temperature and add cream cheese; blend until melted.

Remove from heat and stir in cranberries and pecans.

Roll out the puff pastry sheet and spread turkey mixture across leaving about an inch around the edges to seal with the top portion. Roll out second puff pastry, place on top, and seal edges with bottom.

Whisk 1 egg with 1 Tbsp. Water and brush egg wash over puff pastry.

Then bake at 375° for 15-20 minutes.

How freaking good do those sound? I'm with Brooklyn. I think they sound so FIREEEE! And, the best part? The total prep time is about 10 minutes and the total time spent bringing these delicious squares to life is 30 minutes. Enjoy!

Kentucky Cookin' is sponsored weekly by Kentucky Legend. For more amazing Kentucky Legend recipes, CLICK HERE!

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Thanksgiving movies of all time