The holidays can be exhausting and we often forget to fill our cups...LITERALLY. Water isn't necessarily very appealing but when you add fruit and mint it gives it a little something extra.

Monday morning, on our weekly Kentucky Cookin'? segment, Merritt Bates Thomas, from the Green River District Health Department, always brings a recipe that is heart-healthy. Not every recipe has to be about eating but taking care of ourselves too.

You're gonna love this! Here's the recipe.

POMEGRANATE MINT WATER

1 cup pomegranate seeds

4 cups water

4 sprigs mint

Wash fresh pomegranate well. Peel pomegranate and add 1 cup of seeds to a pitcher. Add 4 cups of water. Wash mint sprigs and add to water. Stir to combine and let sit for about 1 hour. For a stronger mint flavor, add mint sprigs to the pitcher first and muddle with the end of a wooden spoon, then add pomegranate seeds and water.

Serve chilled over ice.

Enjoy!

Here's Merritt's most popular recipe from 2021:

MERRITT BATES-THOMAS'S CONFETTI GREEN BEANS

1 pound fresh green beans

2 tsp. olive oil

3 cloves of garlic

1 Tbsp. minced onion

1 Tbsp. dried Italian seasoning

2 oz. diced pimento

1 can sliced water chestnuts

Directions:

Place green beans in a colander and rinse well. Break or snap green beans to the desired size.

Place in a 3-quart saucepan and add 3-4 cups of water.

Add olive oil, garlic, and minced onions, and stir into green beans.

Cook over medium heat for about 45 minutes with a lid on the saucepan.

Reduce heat to low.

Add Italian seasoning, pimento, and water chestnuts.

Stir into the mixture and cook for an additional 15 minutes.

Note: 2 to 3 cans of French-style green beans can be substituted for fresh green beans. Rinse and cook in tap water. Follow directions but eliminate 45-minute cooking time for green beans. Add all ingredients together and cook for 15 minutes to blend the flavors.

