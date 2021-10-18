Earlier this year, I emceed the Valentine's Day Cork & Cuisine event at the Owensboro Convention Center. One of the items on the menu that night was a maple soup. I had never had anything quite like it before and, well, I'll be honest. It made my toes curl. It was insanely good and my eyes and my tongue nearly rolled into the back of my head. I even told the crowd that I was going to marry the soup and, quite likely, have its baby. It was Fall comfort food perfection.

That's why I am very excited to try this for myself and share it with you. Our friend Brooklyn Maple, from Kentucky Legend, is serving up a recipe for Maple Pumpkin Soup. Here's how to make it!

MAPLE PUMPKIN SOUP

3 tbsp butter

2 cups diced Kentucky Legend Quarter Ham Brown Sugar

1 onion, diced

1/4 cup thinly sliced fresh sage

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp minced fresh ginger

2 tbsp all-purpose flour

4 cups vegetable broth

1 can (28 oz) pure pumpkin purée

1 can (14 oz) evaporated milk

3 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp cider vinegar

1/2 tsp each salt and pepper

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

Directions:

Melt butter in large saucepan set over medium-high heat; cook ham, onion, sage, garlic and ginger for 4 to 6 minutes or until ham is starting to brown and onions are softened. Reduce heat to medium. Sprinkle flour over top; cook, stirring, for about 2 minutes or until smooth.

Slowly stir in broth until well combined; bring to boil. Stir in pumpkin and evaporated milk; return to boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook for 10 to 15 minutes or until fragrant.

Stir in maple syrup, vinegar, salt, pepper, cayenne and nutmeg.

Pro Tip: Garnish with finely chopped chives, parsley or green onions.

I think this sounds amazing and I can't wait to try it at home. If you would like to try this and other Kentucky Legend recipes, CLICK HERE!

LOOK: 34 spooky dessert recipes for this Halloween