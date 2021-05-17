I am obsessed with pizza. Honestly, it's the one food that I could eat every single day and not think twice about it. Today, in our weekly What's Cookin'? segment, Brooklyn Maple, from Kentucky Legend, is sharing a recipe for an incredible deep dish pizza. And, naturally, it features Kentucky Legend ham! Here's how to make Deep Dish Ham, Spinach & Mushroom Pizza.

And, good news! The recipe is a time saver because it uses store bought pizza dough and saves you the time of having to make that dough from scratch! And, another fun twist. This pizza is actually baked in a cast-iron skillet, so the clean up is a time saver too.

KENTUCKY LEGEND'S DEEP DISH HAM, SPINACH & MUSHROOM PIZZA



1/4 c. olive oil, divided

1/2 lb. sliced mushrooms

1/2 tsp. each salt and pepper, divided

5 oz. spinach

1 1/2 c. diced Kentucky Legend Quarter Sliced Ham

3/4 c. store-bought pizza sauce

1/4 c. all-purpose flour, for dusting

1 lb. store-bought pizza dough

1 c. shredded mozzarella cheese

1 c. shredded Swiss cheese

1/2 c. grated Parmesan cheese

Get our free mobile app

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Heat 2 tbsp of the oil in a large skillet set over medium heat; cook mushrooms for about 10 minutes or until golden brown and tender. Season with half of the salt and pepper. Transfer to plate; let cool to room temperature. In the same skillet, heat remaining oil in skillet set over medium heat; cook spinach for about 5 minutes or until wilted. Season with remaining salt and pepper. Let cool slightly; squeeze out any excess moisture. Toss together mushrooms, spinach, ham and pizza sauce; set aside. Lightly brush 10-inch cast iron skillet with oil; set aside. On lightly floured work surface, roll out pizza dough into 13-inch round. Fit into bottom and up side of prepared skillet. Toss together mozzarella, Swiss and Parmesan cheese. Sprinkle half of the cheese onto prepared crust. Spread ham mixture over top. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake for about 35 minutes or until crust is golden brown, cheese is melted and filling is bubbling. Let stand for 10 minutes.

Tip: Garnish with basil or parsley before serving.

To see other delicious Kentucky Legend recipes, CLICK HERE.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app