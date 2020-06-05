Annual Highway 41 Yard Sale Cancelled

Unfortunately the massive Highway 41 Yard Sale that happens every year has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The yard sale was set to take place on June 26th & 27th this year. In a statement on their Facebook they said as of June 3rd, Governor Beshear said he was still not comfortable with allowing garage sales at this time.

Here's their full statement:

Kentucky Governor Beshear announced yesterday, June 3, 2020, that he is not comfortable with allowing yard sales at this time. In order to be in line with what the Governor issued during the public briefing, we regret to announce that the Highway 41 Yard Sale scheduled for June 26 – 27, 2020 has been cancelled. Stay tuned for more information regarding the possibility of rescheduling the event.

It does however sound like they are open to the idea of hosting the yard sale later in the year, so be on the lookout for upcoming announcements from the Highway 41 Yard Sale Facebook Page . The Highway 41 Yard Sale is a massive stretch of yard sales that goes from the Indiana state line to the Tennessee state line. All in all it's 150 miles of food and shopping, and scoring plenty of great deals at the yard sales along the way. You can check out the Highway 41 Yard Sale website for the full map and to learn more about this massive yard sale!

