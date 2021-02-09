Annual Gumbo Cookoff and Mardi Gras Pub Crawl Canceled

Unfortunately we've become no stranger to canceled events over the last year, and 2021 is off to a similar start. The Franklin Street Events Association announced that they have to cancel the annual gumbo cookoff and Mardi Gras Pub Crawl. These are two of my favorite events which I look forward to every year, so I was bummed to hear they were canceled this year, but I completely understand why. For the safety of everyone it just logistically wouldn't work this year.

If you've never been to the gumbo cookoff, hopefully next year it will be back! It's a fundraiser where you walk all up and down Franklin street with a big gumbo mug and taste test several different types of gumbo. You also vote on your favorite. Each gumbo is made by a different non profit and voting helps the non profit out. It's just a really fun (and delicious) day!

Here's what Franklin Street Events Association says about the canceled events:

Unfortunately we are canceling 2021 Gumbo Cookoff and Mardi Gras Crawl and Parade. Please support the businesses and charities involved: Knights of Columbus Chasers Bar and Grill Damsel Brew Pub VFW Chaplin VFW Hope.com District 7 Boutique Binding Thread Milk and Sugar Scoop Shoppe Beekind Franklin Street Pizza Factory Ark Crisis Child Center Gerst Haus Seton Harvest Veggie Food Truck Granted Smitty’s Italian Steakhouse 911 Gives Hope Bud’s County Rockin’ Bar and Grill Atlas Van Lines/United Way Evansville Firefighters Pipe and Drum Franklin Street Tavern The Villages West Side Nut Club The Wanders St Paul’s Gym Leroy’s Tavern Special Olympics Thyme in the Kitchen Pointman International Ministries of Newburgh Sportsman’s Grille and Billiards Ozanam Family Shelter Paul’s Menswear Mater Dei Dance Marathon for Riley Riverbed It Takes a Village Amy’s on Franklin Broken Homes Mended Little Hearts Lamasco Bar and Grill

Please consider making a donation to these non profits, and supporting these local businesses to help them out. Hopefully by this time next year we'll be back to having events again and will be able to pub crawl and eat gumbo a the gumbo cookoff until our hearts are content!