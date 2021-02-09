Annual Gumbo Cookoff and Mardi Gras Pub Crawl Canceled
Unfortunately we've become no stranger to canceled events over the last year, and 2021 is off to a similar start. The Franklin Street Events Association announced that they have to cancel the annual gumbo cookoff and Mardi Gras Pub Crawl. These are two of my favorite events which I look forward to every year, so I was bummed to hear they were canceled this year, but I completely understand why. For the safety of everyone it just logistically wouldn't work this year.
If you've never been to the gumbo cookoff, hopefully next year it will be back! It's a fundraiser where you walk all up and down Franklin street with a big gumbo mug and taste test several different types of gumbo. You also vote on your favorite. Each gumbo is made by a different non profit and voting helps the non profit out. It's just a really fun (and delicious) day!
Here's what Franklin Street Events Association says about the canceled events:
Unfortunately we are canceling 2021 Gumbo Cookoff and Mardi Gras Crawl and Parade. Please support the businesses and charities involved:Knights of ColumbusChasers Bar and GrillDamsel Brew PubVFW ChaplinVFWDistrict 7 BoutiqueBinding ThreadMilk and Sugar Scoop ShoppeBeekindFranklin Street Pizza FactoryArk Crisis Child CenterGerst HausSeton HarvestVeggie Food TruckGrantedSmitty’s Italian Steakhouse911 Gives HopeBud’s County Rockin’ Bar and GrillAtlas Van Lines/United WayEvansville Firefighters Pipe and DrumFranklin Street TavernThe VillagesWest Side Nut ClubThe WandersSt Paul’s GymLeroy’s TavernSpecial OlympicsThyme in the KitchenPointman International Ministries of NewburghSportsman’s Grille and BilliardsOzanam Family ShelterPaul’s MenswearMater Dei Dance Marathon for RileyRiverbedIt Takes a VillageAmy’s on FranklinBroken HomesMended Little HeartsLamasco Bar and Grill