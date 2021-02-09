Annual Gumbo Cookoff and Mardi Gras Pub Crawl Canceled

Melissa/TSM

Unfortunately we've become no stranger to canceled events over the last year, and 2021 is off to a similar start.  The Franklin Street Events Association announced that they have to cancel the annual gumbo cookoff and Mardi Gras Pub Crawl.  These are two of my favorite events which I look forward to every year, so I was bummed to hear they were canceled this year, but I completely understand why.  For the safety of everyone it just logistically wouldn't work this year.

If you've never been to the gumbo cookoff, hopefully next year it will be back! It's a fundraiser where you walk all up and down Franklin street with a big gumbo mug and taste test several different types of gumbo. You also vote on your favorite. Each gumbo is made by a different non profit and voting helps the non profit out.  It's just a really fun (and delicious) day!

Here's what Franklin Street Events Association says about the canceled events:

Unfortunately we are canceling 2021 Gumbo Cookoff and Mardi Gras Crawl and Parade. Please support the businesses and charities involved:
Knights of Columbus
Chasers Bar and Grill
Damsel Brew Pub
VFW Chaplin
VFW
District 7 Boutique
Binding Thread
Milk and Sugar Scoop Shoppe
Beekind
Franklin Street Pizza Factory
Ark Crisis Child Center
Gerst Haus
Seton Harvest
Veggie Food Truck
Granted
Smitty’s Italian Steakhouse
911 Gives Hope
Bud’s County Rockin’ Bar and Grill
Atlas Van Lines/United Way
Evansville Firefighters Pipe and Drum
Franklin Street Tavern
The Villages
West Side Nut Club
The Wanders
St Paul’s Gym
Leroy’s Tavern
Special Olympics
Thyme in the Kitchen
Pointman International Ministries of Newburgh
Sportsman’s Grille and Billiards
Ozanam Family Shelter
Paul’s Menswear
Mater Dei Dance Marathon for Riley
Riverbed
It Takes a Village
Amy’s on Franklin
Broken Homes
Mended Little Hearts
Lamasco Bar and Grill
Please consider making a donation to these non profits, and supporting these local businesses to help them out. Hopefully by this time next year we'll be back to having events again and will be able to pub crawl and eat gumbo a the gumbo cookoff until our hearts are content!

