Annual Frog Follies Canceled for 2020

E’ville Iron Streetrods Ltd. has hosted the Frog Follies for the last 45 years. Our club prides itself on producing a world class event that thousands of people anticipate every year. It has been our mission to provide an affordable, fun, and safe event for participants, vendors, and spectators. As we approach this year’s 46th Annual show in August 2020, we have made a very difficult decision. After careful consideration, we have decided to postpone this year’s show, and reconnect with everyone in person next August 27, 28, and 29, 2021.

It was hard to make this decision considering that the proceeds of our show are given to local organizations that help children and adults with physical impairments.

Easter Seals, Wendell Foster, S.I.R.S, just to name a few.

The health and safety of our participants, vendors, sponsors and more than 50,000 attendees has always been our number one priority. With that being said, we have decided that the risks of having this event, outweigh the benefits of opening our

gates this year.

Making this decision was inevitable after also recognizing that, even if all the restrictions have been lifted by our scheduled show time and we could assure the health and safety of everyone attending, it is not possible for us to put into place all the elements required to execute the quality event we are known for. We appreciate you understanding how difficult this decision was and know that some people will be upset by the decision and others will applaud it. Either way, please

know that we are acting in what we believe are the best interests of not only our club but those of the streetrodders and the community.

Thank you for your understanding and your past, present, and future support.

To our currently registered Rodders and vendors:

We will be automatically rolling over your 2020 deposits and payments to the 2021 show.

If you need to cancel your reservations and you would like to receive a refund please contact us by phone at 812-428-FROG or mail at

E’ville Iron Street Rods Ltd.

P.O. Box 3011

Evansville, IN

The deadline to request your refund is July 31st, 2020.