Annual 911 Gives Hope for The Holidays Toy Drive Going on All Weekend Long

*Pictured above is from toy drive 2018 where we teamed up with Henderson Chevy and filled baskets with donations to 911 Gives Hope toy drive.*

The annual 911 Gives Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive is one of my favorite events, and I look forward to it every December. Each year we set up camp in the parking lot of the east side Evansville Walmart parking lot, and all weekend long collect donations for 911 Gives Hope. Or if you're across the river, you can drop off your donation at Henderson Chevrolet, Buick, GMC.

The toy drive kicked off Friday morning at 6AM and is going on around the clock until Sunday December 6th at 6PM. You can help us fill a 53 foot semi trailer FULL of toys. These toys will then be donated to hospitals across the Tri-State, and into the hands of kids. No kid should ever have to spend time in the hospital, so this is one small way we can make sure to make their hospital visit a little less scary.

This year of course COVID-19 has impacted our toy drive, so it will be different. Santa won't be coming by this year, as he's super busy at the North Pole getting ready for Christmas, and with the added stress of COVID he figured it was best to sit this toy drive out. And this year is drive up, so you can safely make a donation while socially distancing. We know these circumstances aren't the most ideal, but we hope next year to be back to normal!

In the mean time we hope you'll swing by sometime this weekend and drop off a donation of a new unwrapped toy, or if you aren't in the shopping mood, we take monetary donations as well. Those donations will then be used to fill the wish-lists from area hospitals and medical centers for different toys and specific items they may need.

I'll see you at the toy drive, have a safe weekend!