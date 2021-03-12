Adult Only Easter Egg Hunt Happening in Owensboro

Now this sounds like my kind of Easter party! Sure Easter is a lot of fun for the kids, like in my family, usually the Easter bunny drops off a basket of goodies, and then later in the day the adults hide eggs full of candy for the kids to go hunt. Now Trunnell's Farm Market in Owensboro is making it fun for everyone with Cottontail and Cocktails an adult only Easter egg hunt. It has everything adults want, booze, prizes, and live entertainment.

Why should Kids have all the Fun? Have you heard of COTTONTAIL & COCKTAILS? It’s Gonna Be FUN! It’s an Adult Only Easter Egg Hunt Friday, April 2nd with BEER and COCKTAILS ! TICKETS are live, link https://trunnellsfarmmarket.ticketspice.com/2021... Details Did We Mention that this is A Mad Dash Hunt Throughout the Entire Farm, All Eggs Will be Filled with Gift Cards or Candy or Numbers for a chance to WIN over $3000+ In CASH & PRIZES MORE ENTERTAINMENT, MORE EGGS, MORE PRIZES, MORE FOOD, MORE BAR LANES & MORE Better Get a Hopping and get your Tickets before they’re gone! This is a Limited Ticket Event and SOLD OUT Very Quickly Last Year!

The Easter egg hunt starts at 7:30PM, and goes until 8:15 and you can pick up as many eggs as you can handle in that time. They say each egg will have some sort of prize in it like a gift card, candy, free appetizer cards, or a number. If your egg has a number in it, you get the prize that corresponds to that number. There will be live entertainment going on all evening, and even a raffle for 4 big prizes at the end of the evening. If you're interested, you can purchase tickets to Cotontail and Cocktails, here.

