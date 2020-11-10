A Ferris Wheel is Returning to Downtown Evansville for Two Dates
We could all use a little something to look forward to, so how about a BIG something? As in something huge in size, like a ferris wheel? It's hard to believe November is already here, and we're planning for the holiday season. The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District has a lot of fun plans for the holiday season, including a ferris wheel set up right smack dab in the middle of the Main Street Walkway.
BIG NEWS...as in 45 ft BIG! We’re excited to announce the return of a Ferris wheel to Main Street for our Holiday events,A Downtown Christmas
Presented by Engelbrecht Enterprises (December 5) and our newDowntown Evansville Christkindlmarkt
(December 5-6)!The Ferris wheel will operate on the 300 Block of Main Street on the following dates/times:Saturday December 511 AM - 8 PMSunday December 6Noon - 4 PM
Tickets will be $5 per car and will be sold at the event. Car handles and other surfaces will be sanitized after each ride. Hand sanitizer stations will be located at the entrance/exit of the ride. Riders will be required to wear a face mask. More details coming soon!
Posted by Downtown Evansville Indiana on Monday, November 9, 2020