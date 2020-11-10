A Ferris Wheel is Returning to Downtown Evansville for Two Dates

We could all use a little something to look forward to, so how about a BIG something? As in something huge in size, like a ferris wheel? It's hard to believe November is already here, and we're planning for the holiday season. The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District has a lot of fun plans for the holiday season, including a ferris wheel set up right smack dab in the middle of the Main Street Walkway.

BIG NEWS...as in 45 ft BIG! We’re excited to announce the return of a Ferris wheel to Main Street for our Holiday events, A Downtown Christmas Presented by Engelbrecht Enterprises (December 5) and our new Downtown Evansville Christkindlmarkt (December 5-6)! The Ferris wheel will operate on the 300 Block of Main Street on the following dates/times: Saturday December 5 11 AM - 8 PM Sunday December 6 Noon - 4 PM

Tickets will be $5 per car and will be sold at the event. Car handles and other surfaces will be sanitized after each ride. Hand sanitizer stations will be located at the entrance/exit of the ride. Riders will be required to wear a face mask. More details coming soon!

Of course as the holiday season draws closer, please remember to support local in your holiday shopping. It's been a rough year for everyone, but local businesses especially. And don't forget to take a walk down the Main Street Walkway and enjoy all of the beautiful holiday lights. It truly is a beautiful sight. To learn more about the fun holiday happenings downtown, you can follow the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District on Facebook to stay up to date.

