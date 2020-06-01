10 Things to Do in Evansville This Summer Since The Pools Are Closed

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the city made the choice to close all city pools this Summer out of caution, and safety. Unfortunately the Summertime tradition of going to the pool just isn't in the cards for 2020. So what is there to do? Here's some fun things that just might make you not miss the pool as much! The ideas I've chosen are all family friendly as well, so whether you have kids or are just craving a new adventure, this list should help you out.

Now with the COVID-19 pandemic still happening please note, you'll need to check to some of these places to make sure they're operating. While the state of Indiana is scheduled to be fully open by July 4th, many places have new hours, or won't be opening until July.