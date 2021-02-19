You Will be Able to Spend the Night at Buffalo Bill’s House

Being a big movie buff, you tend to want to venture out to see some of the iconic locations from your favorite movies or TV shows. I would love to see the actual Field of Dreams one day, for example. That being said there are some movie destinations that I would not be caught dead at. And given the fact that you can now spend the night at Buffalo Bill’s house, my pun was most definitely intended.

Yes, you did read that correctly. You will now have the chance to spend the night in the home of the fictional serial killer from The Silence of the Lambs, Buffalo Bill. I really don’t know whether to think this is cool or very, very creepy. For one, I do love the movie. However, the concept of staying in a home where some serious stuff went down is not all that appealing. Even though it is “fictitious”.

What is funny about the house now being converted into a tourist destination is that the home was actually just a home for a long time. The house and property only went up for sale back in October. The sale became relevant due to the fact that it was Buffalo Bill’s house from the hit movie. You can thank the new owner, Chris Rowan, for giving you the opportunity to enjoy the house as a fan.

“As an avid Silence of the Lambs and Buffalo Bill fan, and with my knowledge of the industry, I have big plans to turn it (the house) into a cinematic destination complete with the ability to stay and to conduct tours of the residence for all of the fans. I also have a vision that includes having the well and Buffalo Bill’s workshop, “said Rowan.

Again, I don’t know if I should be excited to see this or creeped out. I think that The Silence of the Lambs is an incredible movie. But I do hate anything that could be considered a “haunted” attraction. I’m very conflicted on this if you can’t tell. Anyway, I’m sure this will be a big hit as a tourist attraction, special events destination, and wedding venue. Yeah, you really could get married there if you want. Thought I’d better throw that fun little detail in as well.