You Can Now Get Pink Pineapples And They Not Only Look Different But Taste Different Too

For a limited time only, you can buy pink pineapples. Yes, pineapples that are actually pink and they taste sweeter than the average pineapple.

Del Monte has decided to add something interesting to 2020. Something that most of us didn't see coming. The new Pinkglow Pineapple. This is a pineapple that is no the typical yellow pineapple that we are accustomed to, rather it is pink! Here's the cool thing: it's not dyed pink, it actually grows that way.

Del Monte

The Pinkglow Pineapples even taste different than a normal pineapple. According to Tropical Fruit Box, Pinkglow Pineapples are sweeter, less acidic, not as sour, juicier, and have a cotton candy finish. These pineapples are harvested by hand, and then their crowns are replanted in an effort to increase the amount of new pineapple crops.

So how in the world did these pineapples grow pink? According to the FAQ, they are pink thanks to something called lycopene. This is a natural pigment that gives some produce like tomatoes and watermelon its red color. In this case, it turns pineapple pink.

According to Today, the Pinkglow Pineapples have been in the works for years and

They have been in development since 2005, and in 2016, got the FDA's stamp of approval. They are all sourced from a single farm in Costa Rica, where they can take up to two years to produce.

Del Monte

You might be wondering how you can get your hands on some of these unique pineapples by now. You can purchase them online now at pinkglowpineapple.com. I should probably mention that they are far more expensive than the average pineapple. It’s going to cost your $49 for one pineapple. The Pinkglow Pineapples are available for a limited time only and it looks like some of them are already on backorder. So that means people are that eager to try them or they really are pretty darn good!

