Wisconsin Woman Involved in ‘Duke of Hazard’ Style Car Chase

I'm gonna get those darn Duke boys...or at least Alexandra Kjell as she runs from the law, through a trailer park.

Alexandra Kjell led cops on a high speed chase on an early Sunday morning, through a trailer park, trying to avoid her 6th OWI. That didn't work, you are not one of the "Duke Boys."

Alexandra was involved in a hit and run, and her car was leaving a trail of some sort of fluid. Cops got behind her and the chase started. Alexandra was going around 55mph as she drove around, and around, and around a trailer park. Boss Hog had to be super pissed!

Alexandra was at the trailer park between S. Jackson and Beloit Avenue in Janesville, Wisconsin trying to avoid the police...by driving in and out of the park. Finally, she turned onto a dead end street and that ended the chase scene.

The arrested of Alexandra Kjell, led to her 6th OWI. A high speed chase through a trailer park (55 mph) in Wisconsin, after a hit and run, with her vehicle dripping fluid. This sounds like the next Fast & Furious movie! Throw John Cena and Vin Diesel in the mix and grab your popcorn folks!

Luckily no one was hurt in this insane event. Alexandra Kjell, was driving on a revoked drivers license, and now is the proud owner of her 6th OWI. Additional charges against Alexandra during this situation, includes:

Fleeing a Police Officer



Operating After Revocation



Operation without Interlock Device



Driving with no insurance