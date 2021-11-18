Why I’m Wishing Myself ‘Enough’ In The Coming Year And Why You Shoud Be Making the Same Wish For Yourself

Recently, I celebrated a pretty big birthday. I turned 55 years old. Why is it a big birthday? Well, I know qualify for some senior discounts at restaurants and I had an epiphany. An epiphany that should have happened way before now, but you know when you are young and stupid, wise words pass right by you.

Get our free mobile app

Every year, in celebration of my birthday, I try to positively think about the year ahead and come up with an idea, goal, or word for the coming year. This year, on my birthday, it came to me in an Instagram post I saw on one of my favorite accounts, wildwomansisgterhoodofficial.

One of their Instagram posts had the word I had been looking for my 55th year. The word? enough.

Here is the story from the post,

Recently, I overheard a Mother and Daughter in their last moments together at the airport as the Daughter's departure had been announced. Standing near the security gate, they hugged and the Mother said:

"I love you and I wish you enough."

The Daughter replied, "Mom, our life together has been more than enough. Your love is all I ever needed. I wish you enough, too, Mom." They kissed and the daughter left.

The Mother walked over to the window where I sat. Standing there, I could see she wanted and needed to cry.



I tried not to intrude on her privacy but she welcomed me in by asking, "Did you ever say Good-Bye to someone knowing it would be forever?" "Yes, I have," I replied. "Forgive me for asking but why is this a forever Good-Bye?"

"I am old and she lives so far away. I have challenges ahead and the reality is the next trip back will be for my funeral," she said.

When you were saying Good-Bye, I heard you say, "I wish you enough." May I ask what that means?"

She began to smile. "That's a wish that has been handed down from other generations. My parents used to say it to everyone." She paused a moment and looked up as if trying to remember it in detail and she smiled even more.



"When we said 'I wish you enough' we were wanting the other person to have a life filled with just enough good things to sustain them". Then turning toward me, she shared the following, reciting it from memory,

I wish you enough sun to keep your attitude bright.

I wish you enough rain to appreciate the sun more.

I wish you enough happiness to keep your spirit alive.

I wish you enough pain so that the smallest joys in life appear much bigger.

I wish you enough gain to satisfy your wanting.

I wish you enough loss to appreciate all that you possess.

I wish you enough hellos to get you through the final goodbye.

She then began to cry and walked away. They say it takes a minute to find a special person. An hour to appreciate them. A day to love them. And an entire life to forget them.



Author: Bob Perks

This year, enough is my word. A word that has many meaningful meanings. A word that can change your perspective, change the rest of your life.

So, this, my 55th year, I will finally learn the meaning of enough is enough that will hopefully lead me to new heights of gratitude, understanding, and positive change. I think ht word enough, could do the same for you, too.

A Coat of Paint Can Seriously Update Your Cabinets It's amazing what a difference a coat of paint and some new hardware can make to cabinets.

10 Feel-Good Movies for When you Need a Break

15 Simple Life Hacks to Make Life Easier