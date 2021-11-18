Evansville Otters Now Accepting Applications for 2022 Paid Internships

If you or someone you know loves the game of baseball and would love to be more involved in some way, but maybe doesn't quite have the skills to suit up as a player, the Evansville Otters have several opportunities open for the upcoming season.

The team recently posted on Facebook they are currently accepting applications for paid internships in a variety of departments for the 2022 season. None of which involve you grabbing a mitt or a bat and stepping up to the plate, but are all important parts of the overall machine, so to speak.

As I'm sure you know, sports teams, regardless of which sport they're affiliated with, are businesses. As fans, we just show up for the games, cheer for our team, boo the opposing team, and yell at the referees for two to three hours, then go home. However, behind the scenes, there are several "teams" within the team that have been preparing those two to three hours for hours, if not days, weeks, or months in advance. There's the food services team who have been making sure the concession stands have everything they need to keep fans fed and happy. There's the marketing team who have been advertising the team and their schedule so fans know when to be at the venue, there's the grounds team who made sure the field or court was set up and looking good for the game to be played on. The list goes on and on.

Like any other team in any other league, the Otters have each of those "teams" as well, all of which are an integral part of the overall team's success, so while you may not have what it takes to suit up and take the field to help lead the team to victory, there's likely another department within the organization you would be interested in being a part of. For example, maybe you're super-passionate about having a well-manicured lawn. If that's the case, the grounds crew might be the perfect fit for you. Or maybe you have an outgoing personality and love dealing with people. Then, marketing, community relations, or hospitality would likely be a good fit.

Whatever your passion or interest, you'll likely find a spot with the Otters that suits your taste in one of the following departments:

Operations/Food & Beverage

Marketing/Community Relations

Group Sales/Hospitality

Head Groundskeeper

Broadcasting

Box Office

Assistant Director of Operations/Food & Beverage

To learn more about each position and apply online, visit TeamworkOnline.com.

Bosse Field Tours Available

In addition to searching for new team members, the Otters are also hosting tours of historic Bosse Field. Built in 1915 and named after Mayor Benjamin Bosse (the same Benjamin Bosse that Bosse High School is named after), Bosse Field is the third-oldest active ballpark in America and has seen its fair share of big-name players come through its gates to play on its field. Of course, it also served as a central piece of the film, A League of Their Own in the early 1990s. The tours feature information on both those significant parts of the park's history, as well as other notable milestones. Admission is $5.00 per person and happen every Monday through Friday from 9 a.m until 5 p.m. For more information, call (812) 435-8686.

[Source: Evansville Otters on Facebook / TeamworkOnline.com]

