‘ARIZONA’ is Looking for a Forever Home in Indiana, or Wherever She Can Find One

This is ARIZONA, our Pet of the Week from It Takes a Village. This short-haired tabby is still a kitten, less than a year old. She was born at It Takes a Village and she's been raised in an awesome foster home, but now is the time to find her a forever home.

ARIZONA has been raised around kids, dogs, and other cats, and she loves them all. She just loves to cuddle and be close to whoever is taking care of her.

Do you think that ARIZONA might be a good fit for you? How about you schedule a meet & greet so you can spend a little time with her. Your first step is to go ahead and fill out an online adoption application. You can take the next step once you're approved. ARIZONA's adoption fee, by the way, is just $100.

It Takes a Village

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

ITV is open during regular hours. However, they have received so much support and interest over shut down, that they are still working diligently to review all correspondences. They appreciate everyone’s patience as they find the best matches for their rescues.

