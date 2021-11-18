How can you be sad about the implosion of a building that is old and unsafe? It's very understandable to get emotional about changing the Evansville skyline, especially when you have good memories of the former location of Old National Bank and the Petroleum Club.

The comments on social media about Sunday's implosion have made me think everything from 'Ummm ok', to 'Who do you think you are?' (Some comments were just way off-topic) and there was the comment that made me say 'Awe. I get it. Can I give you a hug?'

Tabatha is one of our favorite listeners, and even though we've never met in person, I consider her a friend. This is what she posted about the building getting all of the attention this week.

T HELMICK

"I took this picture a couple of weeks ago. My mom used to work in this building. I remember as a kid being allowed to go up there with her while she worked when I was sick one time. I brought my sleeping bag so I could sleep under her desk. She worked for Sonotrol and Dr. Standring was her boss. I remember thinking it was such a cool place. This time Sunday the Evansville skyline will be forever changed and I'm a little sad about it."

You see, Tabatha's Mom is no longer with us, so seeing that familiar landmark obviously brings back great memories for her. Realistically, I'm sure that Tabatha will create awesome memories with her son William, in the new space that will replace the '420 Building'.

Here's a video rendering of what was planned, but didn't pan out.

And here's some info from Downtown Evansville.

The Vanderburgh Historical Society has a ton of interesting information about this historic area of Downtown Evansville.

