Indiana’s Best Pizza Joints According To Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy

Indiana is home to several great pizza joints, some of which have been featured on Barstool Sports' web series, called "One Bite."

"One bite. Everyone knows the rules." That's a line you may have heard a time or two on YouTube or Facebook a time or two from Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports. As the story goes, Portnoy once told a friend of his, about five years ago, that he could eat pizza every day. Just to back up what he said, he began doing just that. He ate pizza every day and posted video reviews about each one. His shtick is to only take one bite and give his honest opinion about the pizza, followed by a numbered rating. As the years went by, this video review show got bigger and bigger. It has blossomed into a show called One Bite with Davey Pageviews, he's even got an accompanying app, and most recently his own line of frozen pizzas that are actually really good.

So, Dave travels a lot for work, and when he is out he tries out as many local pizza shops in the area as possible. He has been all over the country doing this for years, including right here in Indiana. Whether he be in the state for a football game, racing event, or whatever, he always tries out a new local pizza joint and gives a review. Most of these reviews have come from Indianapolis and Bloomington. However, we have a lot of great places here in the Evansville area that he should definitely try out if he decides to come around here.

Dave and I both share a love for pizza, so I am always watching these videos and taking notes of places to try out if I am ever in that area. I'll be the first to admit that I have not tried any of these places, but you can bet that the next time I am close to any of these pizza joints, I will stop in and give them a try, thanks to Dave's review. Believe it or not, most of these pizza joints see a huge boost in sales solely because people saw them on Barstool Sports. So Dave is doing local business owners and pizza enthusiasts a solid by eating pizza every day.

So what are the best pizza joints in Indiana according to Dave Portnoy? Let's take a look at the best pizza joints in Indiana, according to Dave Portnoy, from worst to best. Warning: Some of these videos have language NSFW.

Rico's (Gary, Indiana)-3.2

Napolese (Indianapolis, IN)- 4.1

Bazbeaux Pizza (Indianapolis, IN)- 5.1

Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub (Westfield, IN)- 5.9

Mother Bear's Pizza Campus (Bloomington, IN)- 6.1

Eric Gordon's Greek's Pizzeria (Bloomington, IN)- 6.4

Strong's Brick Oven Pizzeria (Lawrenceburg, Indiana)- 6.7

Pasquale's Pizza & Pasta (Indianapolis, IN)- 6.7

Rockit's Famous Pizza (Bloomington, IN)- 6.9

Byrne's Grilled Pizza (Indianapolis, IN)- 7.1

Butch's (Bloomington, IN)- 7.2

Brozinni Pizzeria at Speedway (Speedway, IN)- 7.4

Giorgio's Pizza (Indianapolis, IN)- 7.4

Goodfellas Pizzeria (Indianapolis, IN)- 8.1