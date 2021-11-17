Six Kentucky & Indiana Towns That Make You Feel Like You’re In A Hallmark Christmas Movie

We've searched the Tri-State high and low and found a few towns in Kentucky and Indiana that will make you feel like you're on the scene of a Hallmark Christmas Movie.

Angel here and I absolutely love when the holidays roll around and Hallmark Christmas Movies start to play on tv. The enchanted and charming detail of every town they film the movies in is something of a whimsical dream. With the perfect lighting, quaint little shops, yummy holiday goodies, and the most amazing love story or family gathering whatever the case you find yourself wanting to be a part of every single movie.

I did a little research and found five towns right here within driving distance that have all the makings of Hallmark Christmas Town.

SANTA CLAUS, INDIANA-Deemed as America's Christmas Town. It is Christmas all year long. While the town isn't huge the Christmas spirit is gigantic. Visitors can enjoy lights, a visit to Santa's Candy Castle, a drive-through Christmas Lake Village, a stay at Santa's Lodge, Live Reindeer, and more. HUNTINGBURG, INDIANA-Our family discovered this gem of a town when we took a drive one day to eat pizza at Gaslight Pizza. They host a Christmas Stroll each year and you can enjoy walking the strip of 4th street and taking in the sights. It's beautiful. NEWBURGH, INDIANA-Set on the banks of the Ohio River this place is magical no matter what time of year you visit but Christmas is perfection. You can park your car and walk through the town enjoying shops, eating, and taking in the sights. While you're there you can even drop a letter to Santa. The Newburgh Winterlights Event is gorgeous in December as well. BEAVER DAM/HARTFORD, KENTUCKY- Beaver Dam and Hartford both have their original downtown areas with shops and diners. The old-fashioned decorations and slow-paced lifestyle make it desirable to visit. Make sure to stop in Soreheads in Beaver Dam and the Shoe Shop in Hartford! MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KENTUCKY-Both tourism groups do an excellent job of decorating their downtown areas. The shops host Christmas open houses. Make sure to enjoy a night at Stellian's or do some window shopping in Greenville. Once you visit you won't want to leave. GRAND RIVERS, KENTUCKY-Perhaps the most welcoming and beautiful tiny town in Kentucky. Home to Patti's 1880 Settlement. Enjoy Victorian Christmas Carriage Rides, Breakfast With The Grinch, a show at the Badgett Playhouse, stay at The Rose B & B, and a stroll on the lake.

Whether you visit one or all of them I promise you'll feel like you're living a real-life Hallmark dream come true.

Kentucky's Beautiful Rose By The Lake B & B A Must Visit Grand Rivers, Kentucky is home to the World Famous Patti's 1880's Settlement but did you know there's a charming Bed & Breakfast with a room themed after the Golden Girls tucked right inside the town?

Patti's 1880's Settlement in Grand Rivers, Kentucky Patti's is an amazing place to visit all-year long.