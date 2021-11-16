Check Out The “Why Do ____” Questions Illinois Is Asking Google

I recently stumbled upon an article from 2017 that talked about things that residents of each state had been Googling. In specific, the piece shared what each state typed in after the words "Why Do."

Back in 2017, Illinois residents were asking "why do dogs have tails?" Wisconsin residents wanted to know "why do fireflies glow?"

To be honest, I've wondered about one of those things, and it wasn't dogs and their tails.

Getty Images

At Least Our Questions Have Gotten Better Since 2017...But Not Much Better

So we've learned that in 2017, Illinoisans wanted to know why dogs have tails, and Wisconsin folks wanted to know about fireflies butts. Truth be told, the Google questions from our two states were a lot less odd than queries from some of our Midwestern neighbors:

Iowa and Kentucky want to know "why do cats knead"

Indiana wants to know "why do my boobs hurt"

Missouri residents want answers as to "why do tomatoes split"

But, the best comes from Michigan, where they want to know "why do I have diarrhea"

Getty Images

Illinoisans Want To Know About Other Things Than Dog Tails In 2021

Just for the fun of it, I just went over to Google and typed in "Why Do" just to see what Illinois might be into on a Wednesday in November. The top 4 entries that popped up are:

Why do I see an ad a minute after talking about it

Why does baseball start at odd times

Why does my stomach hurt

Why do dogs eat grass

Overall this year, the top questions we're asking Google (at least the ones that begin with Why Do) here in Illinois are:

Why do my airpods keep disconnecting

Why do dogs sniff butts

Why do cats make biscuits

Why do I have to pee so much

Why do dogs like belly rubs

