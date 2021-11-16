Two Owensboro Middle School football players have been given the chance of a lifetime. Both young men have been invited to play in the Bret Cooper Junior Academic All American Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

When we say it is a chance of a lifetime it's like winning the football player lottery. Chadyn Morris, and his teammate Zane Biever were two of only 60 players selected out of 30,000 across the U.S.

The boys will experience the five-star treatment they will travel by luxury charter buses and stay in luxury hotel suites for the week. They will be attending the Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium (The House That Jerry Built) between the 2 and 3 seed in the College Playoff. They will practice all week and participate in a Jersey Presentation Gala and then will play in the All American game on their last day in Dallas.

Chadyn found a love for football at the very young age of 3 and actually began playing football when he was 7. His journey has not been an easy one but the great ones never are. He has put in all the necessary work to arrive where he is today including training camps, working with former University of Texas track legend and 2 time U.S. Champion in triple jump. Tyrone Scott was Chadyn’s “long-distance” coach.

As a community, we could not be any prouder of their hard work and determination and for setting an amazing example for all those young players looking to them for inspiration.

