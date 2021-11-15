The pandemic brought us a lot of positive things; More time with family, an appreciation of freedom, working from home. It also brought us some not so great things like Target Pilgrim Dress-LOOK!

Angel here and if there is one thing I am absolutely certain of it is fashion and how to dress. I may not have a clue what is going on in the world or even with my next door neighbor but if it has anything to do with dressing adorable I'm on top of it. So how in the heck did I miss the Viral TikTok Target Pilgrim Dress Challege that took place at the beginning of 2021?!

These dresses are like Little House on the Praire meets Patti's 1880 Settlement and they have a very ugly baby. I know harsh righte? Well, sometimes the truth hurts.

When the dresses hit the stores people started taking old-time photos and posting them to social media. One woman, Lorca Damon, actually made the dress go viral by posting photos and this quote "Target has decided if we’re gonna suffer a pandemic, we might as well look like we just lost the farm after locusts ate our crops.”

I guess Target doesn't get its feelings hurt too easy or maybe they didn't take the hint that these dresses are a total disaster and they decided let's bring them back for the holidays.

KRYSTAL SHOUP

Two sisters from Owensboro decided they'd do a fashion show and we are dying. Krystal Shoup and her sister stepped into these dresses just for fun...THANK GOD!

Here's what she had to say;

I actually saw them a few weeks ago and text them to my sister saying we were gonna go out in them. So tonight, I made her try them on with me. We were dying in the dressing room. Pretty sure our laughs echoed

She sent the photos to her parents who were equally amused;

KRYSTAL SHOUP

