Here is Video Proof Missouri has some awesome Whitewater Rafting

If you are looking for a serious outdoor rafting adventure you don't need to head west to Colorado or east to the Appalachian Mountains, there is an intense spot in the Show-Me State of Missouri!

This video was uploaded to YouTube a couple of years ago by the YouTube channel called Drink the Wild Air and it is an almost 8-minute long look at a Kayaking trip down the Saint Francis River in Missouri. In the description posted below the video, they say...

"Join myself and four friends as we explore Missouri's premier whitewater river. The Saint Francis River (aka the Saint) isn't well known, but depending on the level, dishes up class 2-5 whitewater kayaking as it meanders through Missouri's Ozark Plateau."

The video really picks up in showing the intensity of the whitewater around the one-minute mark and really goes through the rest of the video. I got, to be honest, I am not an outdoorsman or someone who has ever really kayaked on a lake let alone an intense river, but watching this video makes it look like a ton of fun! I think maybe I would feel more comfortable on a rafting experience with an experienced guide, but I would totally be down to learn how to do this. The other thing that really shocked me about this video is that I had no idea there was anything like this in Missouri, I figured if you wanted some intense whitewater anything you had to go out west to the mountains, so it is cool to know that this exists in Missouri.

