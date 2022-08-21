One of my favorite memories involves paddling canoes with my daughter through Florida mangrove coves. It was an exhilarating experience and one heck of an adventure. While there may not be any mangrove coves in Indiana, there are still plenty of places for a canoeing adventure.

Get Outside

You don't have to go to Florida for your next adventure. Indiana actually has a lot to offer those of us with an adventurous spirit. Whether it's camping, hiking, or mountain biking, regardless of your activity of choice, there is a lot to do... including canoeing!

Canoe and Dine By Twilight

There are plenty of waterways and rivers across the Hoosier State to drop your kayak or canoe in for an adventure but if you're looking for something truly unique, look no further than an afternoon paddle along the Blue River and finish it off with a twilight dinner for two.

Romantic Adventure

If you and your partner are into adventuring together, the 21-and-over Twight Canoe and Dinner for Two hosted by Cave County Canoes in Milltown, Indiana should be on your 'to-do' list! The next twilight event is taking place Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Cave County Canoes

Cave County Canoes is located in Milltown, Indiana, right along the Blue River. They offer a ton of canoeing experiences and trip options aside from the Twilight Canoe and Dinner for Two. You don't even need your own canoe - they provide them for you, along with paddles, and life jackets. All you need to bring is sunscreen, snacks, and a waterproof bag to keep your personal items dry. To learn more about Cave County Canoes and to find out how you can take part in the Twilight Canoe and Dinner for Two visit their website.