Warm Up With These Australian Firefighters for a Great Cause

I'm always trying to show you what really matters in life, One of those things is helping charity causes with your time and/or money. If it warms more than your heart up in the process, that is a win, WIN.

Once again, the firefighters of Australia have come together, along with some very cute animals, and amazing parks, boats, pools, and beaches. They have found the perfect thing to keep you warm during the long winter m months.

According to yahoo.com,

Now in its 29th year, the Australian Firefighters Calendar is back, producing six editions for 2022. As always, the favorite Cats, Dogs, Horse, Classic, and Mixed Animal calendar featuring Australian wildlife will be on offer for the calendar's millions of supporters around the world.

Australian firefighters, like they do every year, have put together calendars that are smoking hot, borderline on fire. When I saw it, I wasn't sure if it was going to spontaneously combust to I was going to burst into flames, but either way, it's helping great causes right here in the US.

This year, the Australian Firefighters Calendar is teaming up with a well-known U.S.-based organization, the Greater Good Charities. Sales of this year's calendar support Greater Good Charities' Rescue Rebuild program, which helps to renovate animal shelters, domestic violence shelters, and homeless shelters to help pets and the people who care for them.

Take a look at the behind-the-scenes photoshoots.

Need more? ;-)

According to David Rogers, the Director for the Australian Firefighters Calendar,

We felt that it was important to help some of the smaller charities that the public never hears about. These grassroots organizations work tirelessly in their local community making a huge difference to people’s lives.

WE, are VERY thankful that you did. There are six different calendars to choose from supporting dogs, cats, horses, wildlife, farm animals, and beaches/pools. Why not order them all? No matter which organization you choose to support, the calendars would make a great Christmas gift for the firefighter lover in your life. ;-) Order here.

Not sure if you want to buy one yet? For the first time ever, they also shot a summer calendar, in bathing suits.

You're welcome.

Ok, since we're friends, here are some photos from the calendars that will make you need some recitation.

Tim

Photo Credit: David Rogers (David Rogers)

Matt

Photo Credit: David Rogers (David Rogers)

Nathan

Photo Credit: David Rogers (David Rogers)

Mal

Photo Credit: David Rogers (David Rogers)

Dennis

Photo Credit: David Rogers (David Rogers)

Ricky

Photo Credit: David Rogers (David Rogers)

Ben

Photo Credit: David Rogers (David Rogers)

Brendon

Photo Credit: David Rogers (David Rogers)

.[SOURCE: theanimalrescuesite.com, yahoo.com]

