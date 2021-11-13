Shop Small Business Saturday in Downtown Evansville Indiana
Get ready to shop, eat and support local with Downtown Evansville's Spring Small Business Saturday.
Did you know (according to Forbes) that to qualify as a small business, it must employ less than 500 employees? How about that there are nearly 28 Million small businesses in America and those small businesses employ more than 50% of American workers? When you shop, ea,t and spend local you are not adding to some billion-dollar CEO's savings accounts or stock options. You are helping your friends and neighbors - business owners and their employees - to make their mortgages, feed their families, and send their kids to summer camp, and we all know it feels good to help our neighbors!
On Saturday, November 27th the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District will be hosting a Small Business Saturday, and you are invited! Make your way down to the Main Street walkway on Thanksgiving weekend. Be sure you stop by 318 Main Street beginning at 9 am to get your free Shop Downtown tote bag while supplies last and then shop the amazing businesses that make our downtown such an amazing place. Eat at the local downtown restaurants serving up your favorite cuisine and check out the unique vendors and makers downtown as well.
Once you finish your holiday shopping with our local small businesses, you can stop back by 318 Main Street for free gift wrapping. Retailers and hours of operation will vary by location.
As we continue to return to a sense of normalcy, our local small businesses are still struggling from the impacts of the pandemic. Shopping the Small Business Saturday event downtown is just one small way that you can make an impact for these businesses, and our friends.