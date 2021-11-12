Pop-Up All You Can Eat Buffet Coming To Holiday World In Santa Claus, Indiana This December

Santa Claus, Indiana will be hosting several cool events this holiday season that you will want to be a part of, and they keep adding to that list!

The holidays are coming up soon and Santa Claus, Indiana is going to have so many things going on this year. Why wouldn't they? The town's name is Santa Claus, so Christmas is kind of their thing. Santa Claus will be hosting all kinds of events for the holidays in 2021, including real-life reindeer in November, fireworks in December, and so much more. Even though they might be closed for the season, Holiday World will be getting in on the fun too.

Pop-Up All You Can Eat Buffet Coming To Holiday World

According to Holiday World's Holiblog, Santa's Merry Marketplace will be open on December 4 and 11, from 3-7 pm, for an all-you-can-eat buffet. This buffet will be in conjunction with other events going on in Santa Claus, like the Santa Claus Town Fireworks on December 4 and the Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 11.

Santa's Merry Marketplace Buffet Event Details

Here's how it works: you will be able to pick an hour-long time slot for your party to eat on either day. Holiday World encourages you to arrive early, and you can even shop and play before and after your mealtime. You might be wondering what all will be open at Holiday World on your visit. Unfortunately, rides will not be open for these events. However, they will have a Santa letter-writing station, face painting, Saint Nick’s Gift Shop, and fudge available for purchase in the park. Weather permitting, Skee Ball will be available in the Christmas Plaza.

What Will They Be Serving?

That's the question you really want to know about, right? Holiday World will be serving many of your favorites from Santa’s Merry Marketplace and Plymouth Rock Cafe. According to Holiday World:

Expect to see items from Santa’s Merry Marketplace like pizza and breadsticks, chicken tenders, and orange chicken. The menu will also include Plymouth Rock Cafe favorites like green beans, mac n cheese, and chicken and dumplings. Of course, guests won’t leave without a sweet treat! We plan to serve items like brownies, sugar cookies, jello cups, and dirt pudding.

Adult meals will be $19.99, Children 4-10 years old are $14.99 and include a take-home cookie kit, and Children three and under eat for free.

For more information and to purchase tickets (which will be available very soon) to either day, you can click here.

