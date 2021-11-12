Angel here and the My Sister's Keeper Children's Rummage Sale is happening again this month. We have added more items since the last sale. We now have women's clothing, more purses, some household items, holiday decorations, and more.

The children's rummage sale will be full of thousands of clothing items and shoes for just $1 apiece. Not only is there clothing but accessories for kids, bedding, lots of nice toys, and more. You literally never know what you'll find when you stop and shop. We had shoppers come back a few different times and each time they found something they hadn't seen the time before.

Nothing will be over $5 and there will be some larger items in the mix of stuff.

Families can literally find clothing with the store tags on the items and they will still get them for just $1. It is the perfect place to get winter play clothes for the kids or even coats. Lots of name brands.

The sale is taking place at 731 Jackson Street and will be held Friday, November, from 4-6:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 13, 7:30-11 a.m.

There will also be one more sale for the year on Saturday, December 11, from 7:30 a.m.-Noon and during this sale we will have lots of surprises for shoppers. You don't want to miss it.

If you have items you would like to donate to the sale you can follow the My Sister's Keeper Facebook page to keep up with donation drop off times and event information.

