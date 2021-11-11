iPhone Feature Allows People To Secretly Listen To Your Conversations

iPhones have a lot of great features that can be very useful. However, one feature that people are discovering sounds pretty creepy!

It's amazing the number of cool hacks that are available on our phones. These "smartphones" have way more features than we know about. It seems like iPhones keep coming up with hidden tricks that never cease to amaze me. I recently learned that you can block unknown callers on your phone, you can unlock your iPhone with your voice, your phone can alert you when your phone detects certain sounds, and the Apple logo on the back of your phone is a secret button. There are still so many other iPhone hacks that we have yet to discover. I recently found out about one feature on iPhones that isn't as cool as much as it is an invasion of privacy.

People Can Use iPhones To Eavesdrop In Your Conversations

Yes, you read that correctly. It's one thing for your phone to track your online activity but it's another thing for random strangers (or people you know) to secretly listen in on your conversations. That's exactly what this feature allows people with iPhones to do.

This feature is called Live Listen. Its intent isn't to spy on other people though. According to Apple,

"With Live Listen, your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch can act like a microphone that sends sound to your AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, Powerbeats Pro, or Beats Fit Pro. Live Listen can help you hear a conversation in a noisy area or even hear someone speaking across the room."

So, this feature is really meant to help those with hearing issues hear things more clear in noisy areas. While it is a great concept, when used appropriately, of course, you will have some who try to use it for their own benefit. This is why we can't have nice things. The Live Listen feature can allow nosey people to secretly listen to conversations up to 50 feet away.

What Can You Do To Avoid This Happening To You?

Well, unfortunately, it's kind of hard to stop people from trying this near you. However, I don't think that it's a problem that you will run into a lot, or at all for most people. If you see a phone laying on a table randomly near you, just be mindful of what you say because sadly, you never know if someone might be eavesdropping in on your conversation through their phone.

