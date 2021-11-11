Artist Rhonda McEnroe on Shaped by Faith

Rhonda McEnroe, is a self-taught Artist, she is also a Designer, an Instructor, the Owner of Enroe Studio and the 2019 Kentucky Derby Artist for the 145th Running for the Roses. That is a BIG accomplishment in the art industry!

Rhonda is passionate about sharing her God designed artistic ability while teaching her students how to paint. She still has room for more students, and this would make a great Christmas gift for yourself, child/grandchild, family member or a friend. Her fees are very reasonable and she is willing to help you create and expand your artistic abilities.

Rhonda is also selling her Private Collection, and wouldn't this collection make someone extremely happy! If interested give her a call soon.

Rhonda teaches art lessons out of her home in Thoroughbred East on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays.

Rhonda is also currently looking for an intern or a person who is interested in exchanging their skills at social media for art lessons! Call Rhonda if interested.

You can contact Rhonda by cell phone (270) 993-2282