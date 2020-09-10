Alex Anderson Jagoe, is an artist and graphic designer. Alex has turned her passion and talent into a really neat business called, Blend – by Alex.

Alex has been painting and drawing ever since she can remember. She is using her God designed talent and passion to help create beautiful memories for people on canvas.

Alex talks about when painting become a real passion for her and how she launched her passion into a professional career as an artist. She started off painting with acrylic and then made the transition from acrylic to watercolor.

I really think you are going to enjoy hearing Alex talk about her painting passion and how her talent has touched so many people's lives.

Alex would love to paint a picture of your home, business or a special place that brings back so many good memories.

Check out Blend - by Alex on her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/blendbyalex/