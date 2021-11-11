Watch Midwest Family’s Rousing Veteran’s Day Light Show

My father was a World War 2 vet and had he lived to see this day, I have no doubt he would have loved what a midwestern family has done to celebrate Veteran's Day this year.

This family is somewhat famous for their yard displays. So famous in fact that they have their own website dedicated to their lighting exploits. It's the Bostick Family Light Show in Michigan and boy oh boy did they go all out for Veteran's Day. Make sure your sound is turned up for this one.

The song is Toby Keith "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue".

If it's a holiday, the Bosticks have more than likely created a theme to celebrate it. Here's a sneak peak at what they're preparing for Christmas this year.

Their Halloween display a couple weeks ago was...interesting.

If you're thinking "wow, that's a great idea", the Bosticks want to help you out. They've created a tutorial guiding you to being the Clark Griswold of your neighborhood.

If you love lights, this family's displays would impress everyone in your family including Cousin Eddie. Make sure to follow them on YouTube for their latest yard light creations.

