EVSC Students Singing ‘God Bless the USA’ will Give You Chills

Today is Veteran's Day. A day that we honor veterans in all wars. This was always a very special week for my son, Chase, because this was the day that PaPa got to visit him at school. School is out on Veteran's Day, so they would choose a day during the week to open up the gym for a special assembly. Oak Hill Elementary has always done such an amazing job of making the brave men and women feel special.

One of my favorite moments was captured by Erin Seibert back in 2016. 900 Oak Hill Elementary school students serenaded our heroes with a powerful version of Lee Greenwood's 'God Bless the USA'.

Veteran's Day is not the same this year, thanks COVID, but we can still honor our country's soldiers. I'm sure that Chase with Facetime with PaPa later today, and if he happens to start singing this to him, I'll try to get some video - After I stop crying, of course.

Many area restaurants are offering free meals and special discounts for our area veterans and active service members. We have a large list of options for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

