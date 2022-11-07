In honor of the upcoming Veteran's Day weekend, students at Highland Elementary created artwork to celebrate community members that have served in the military.

Veterans Day is happening on Friday, November 11th, 2022. It's important to honor our area veterans and teach students about them. Whether they attend a parade, spend time with a veteran, or learn about their service and sacrifice, there are many ways students can become connected to a veteran. That's exactly what preschool students at Highland Elementary School in Owensboro did. They honored veterans through fun artwork.

HISTORY OF VETERANS DAY

According to Military.com, Veterans Day is a time to pay our respects to those who have served. For one day, we stand united in respect for you, our veterans.

This holiday started as a day to reflect upon the heroism of those who died in our country's service and was initially called Armistice Day. It fell on November 11th because that's the anniversary of the Armistice signing that ended World War I. However, in 1954, the holiday was changed to "Veterans Day" in order to account for all veterans of all wars.

We celebrate and honor America's veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.

HIGHLAND ELEMENTARY PRESCHOOLERS CELEBRATE VETERANS

How do you teach young preschoolers about Veterans Day? Through art, of course! Mrs. Sarah Tennant brought her students together to celebrate those who've proudly served our country. It's a great way to teach students about the men and women who serve in the military and why it's important to thank them for their service. This is a job well done!

HIGHLAND ELEMENTARY AND MEADOWLANDS VETERANS DAY PARADE

We would like to invite our veterans to attend our Veteran's Day parade on Wednesday, November 9th! The Patriot Guard will lead our parade and pass through Highland Elementary and Meadowlands Elementary.

Check out this flyer for more information and RSVP to the google form. We look forward to hosting veterans on Wednesday! https://forms.gle/vYCCnPzKvwg7viveA

There is still time to submit your pictures! Send me an email (whitney.matthews@daviess.kyschools.us) or dojo message by this Friday!

Food and drinks will be provided.

