60+ Free Meals, Discounts and Deals on Veterans Day in Kentucky

Many restaurants are offering free meals and special discounts for veterans and active service members. Here's a list of options for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. It's a small way to say thank you for your service.

There are so many ways to honor a hero on Friday, November 11th, 2022. We've compiled a smorgasbord of discounts from area restaurants and retailers. Some on the list may require proof of military service. Participation can vary based on location, but most on the list have been verified. Please let me know if we've missed any discounts.

Academy Sports + Outdoors - 10% off the entire purchase in-store and online.

Another Broken Egg Café - Veterans and military personnel receive a free Patriot French Toast Combo and Coffee.

Applebee's - Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal from a limited menu.

Bar Louie - Veterans and military personnel get a free burger or flatbread up to a $15 value.

Bed Bath and Beyond - Offering 25% off purchases.

Beef O’Brady’s - Open-Close FREE meal up to $10.00.

Ben's Soft Pretzels - Veterans and active military get one Free Regular Jumbo Soft Pretzel.

Bob Evans - Veterans and active military personnel receive a free meal from a select menu.

Bonefish Grill - 10% Discount.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Veterans and active duty military personnel receive an order of boneless wings and a side of fries for free.

Cabela's - 10% off (exclusions apply)

Casey’s General Store - Free coffee.

Chick-fil-A - From 6:30-10:30 AM FREE chicken biscuit and 10:30 AM-10 PM FREE sandwich.

Chicken Salad Chick - Free Meal.

Chili's - Veterans and active military service members get a free meal from a select menu.

Chipotle - Active duty military, reserves, national guard, military spouses, and retired military get a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deal.

Chuck E. Cheese - Get one free personal 1-topping pizza to all active duty, national guard, and retired military members.

Cicis Pizza - Active and retired military get a free adult buffet.

Cracker Barrel - Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake with their meal.

Denny's - Veterans and military personnel get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam, from 5A to 12P.

Dollar General - 20% off on qualifying in-store purchases.

Drakes - Open-Close Free Meal (they offer a 25% discount every day for the military).

Dunkin' Donuts - Veterans and active duty military receive a free donut at participating locations.

Fazoli's - If you're a veteran, get a free Build Your Own Pasta Bowl.

Freddy’s - Free Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo.

Free Your Mind, Body, and Soul Wellness - Veterans and Active Military are welcome to try this service at no cost, all year long.

Golden Corral - Free meal during Military Appreciation Night on November 14th, from 5 pm to close.

Great Clips - Open-Close FREE haircut, or you can pick up a card for a free haircut.

Hooters - Veterans and active duty military get a free meal from a select menu at participating locations.

Huddle House - Active duty, retired, and the veteran military gets an MVP Breakfast Platter.

IHOP - Veterans and active duty military get free Red, White, and Blueberry Pancakes from 7A to 7P.

Kohl's - Kohl’s is doubling its Military Monday discount for all active and former military personnel and their families.

Krispy Kreme - Veterans and active-duty military get a complimentary breakfast that includes a doughnut and a small coffee.

Krystal - Veterans and active military members with valid military IDs can get 20% off their meals.

Legends Sports Bar & Grill - Will be offering something. Call 270-240-5360 for more info.

Little Caesars - Veterans and active military members receive a free $5 HOT-N-READY Lunch Comb from 11A to 2P.Logan's Roadhouse - Between 3P - 6P veterans and military personnel receive a free meal from a special menu.

Macaroni Grill - Veterans and active military receive a free Mom's Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti.

Max and Erma's – Participating locations are offering veterans and active military a free cheeseburger, endless fries, a fountain drink, and a chocolate chip cookie.

Mike's Car Wash - Free ULTIMATE Wash to veterans and active military

Mission BBQ - Veterans and active-duty military get a free sandwich.

MOD Pizza - Buy a pizza or salad and get another one free.

O'Charley's – Active-duty military and veterans can enjoy a free meal from a select menu.

Old Chicago Pizza - Veterans and active military get a free individual pizza.

Orange Leaf - Active and retired military get free frozen yogurt at participating locations.

Outback Steakhouse - Veterans get a free Bloomin' Onion and a beverage.

Pilot Flying J - Active-duty and retired military veterans get a free meal.

Ponderosa - Veterans get a free buffet and beverage or 50% off a menu item.

Progressive Sports Therapy - Offering veterans a free physical therapy assessment.

Red Lobster - Veterans, active duty military, and reservists get a free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw meal.

Red Robin - Open-Close FREE Red’s tavern burger and fries.

Ruby Tuesday - Veterans, active duty, and reserve service members get a free appetizer.

Shoney's - Veterans and active duty military service members get a free breakfast from the fresh food bar from 6A-11A.

Sleep Number - 20% off (some exclusions apply)

Smokey Bones - Free desserts.

Staples - 25% discount from 11/7 to 11/13.

Starbucks - Veterans, active duty service members, and spouses get a free tall coffee at participating locations.

Taco John's - Free small Beef #1 Combo Meal.

Target - 10% off purchases in-store or online from 11/1 to 11/11.

Texas Roadhouse - Veterans and active members of the military get a dinner voucher.

TGI Fridays - From 11A -2P FREE lunch off the selected menu.

Tractor Supply - 15% off purchases.

TravelCenters of America - Free breakfast, lunch, or dinner at participating locations.

Walgreens - 20% off eligible, regular-price purchases.

Wendy’s - Free small breakfast combo.

White Castle - Veterans and active duty military receive a free combo meal.