It's an absolute truth that "heroes" come in all shapes, sizes, and ages, and from all walks of life. When most of us hear the word "hero" our minds immediately go to the brave men and women who have or are currently, putting their lives on the line in our armed forces to keep us all safe. The truth is, it doesn't take a uniform to make a hero.

If you Google the definition of hero it will say; "a person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities", and it sounds like this week's Hometown Hero, Dennis Arjes or Oregon, Illinois, has got every aspect of the "hero" definition covered.

Provided Photo

Here is the nomination letter we received from Dennis' grateful daughter, Rachel;

I would like to nominate my dad Dennis Arjes. He served in the Army and we thank him for his service. My dad has been a hard worker his whole life and would help his family and anyone he could when needed. He has been battling cancer for 7 years now and it is taking a toll on him. He loves to work on vehicles and do odd projects around the house but lately, all those have been a little difficult for him. He continues every day to get up, go to work and home and do the best he still can. I am nominating my dad for hometown hero as he deserves it.

Rachel, to honor your Dad's service to our country, and strength fighting cancer for 7 long years, we want to give him a $100 Amazon gift card thanks to our friends at Gustafson's Furniture & Mattress in Rockford. Please tell your Dad to buy something that makes him happy with it.

Thank you for your service, Dennis, and we wish you many healthier years ahead!

Is there someone in your life that you admire because of their courage or noble qualities? Do you know someone who has gone out of their way to help someone else through a rough patch? Please click here and nominate them as next week's Hometown Hero, we can't wait to read their story!

